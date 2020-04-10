State sending 600 nurses, medical supplies to nursing homes, assisted living centers struggling with COVID-19

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California saw its first daily decrease in intensive care hospitalizations during the coronavirus outbreak, during his daily news briefing at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. Thursday, April 9, 2020. Newsom announced that California saw its first daily decrease in intensive care hospitalizations during the coronavirus outbreak, a key indicator of how many health care workers and medical supplies are needed. He went on to say the state’s hospitals have thousands of ventilators available should the number of the sickest patients suddenly surge. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – Gov. Gavin Newsom today outlined steps California is taking to protect the residents and employees at nursing and residential care facilities.

Building on the state’s early action to protect these facilities, Newsom said the state is deploying 600 nurses to support compliance with COVID-19 guidance and state staff is calling nursing homes across the state daily to provide support.

“Protecting California’s most vulnerable residents and the employees is a top priority – not only to protect public health but because it’s the right thing to do,” Newsom said. “Older Californians and those who are medically fragile are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill due to COVID-19, which is why we took early action to restrict visitors to these facilities. Now we are providing even more support for these facilities, their residents, and staff who serve them.”

Recognizing the threat to these medically fragile individuals, the state last month restricted visitors to nursing and residential care facilities except for end-of-life and other rare circumstances.

The Governor also announced today that the USNS Mercy will be taking non-COVID-19 patients to help decompress skilled nursing facilities in the Los Angeles area.

To further protect vulnerable Californians, California is: