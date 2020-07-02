State Sen. Shannon Grove wants more information on newly announced coronavirus restrictions

FILE – In this May 9, 2019, file photo, State Sen. Republican Leader Shannon Grove, of Bakersfield, talks to reporters about Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed 2019-2020 revised state budget in Sacramento, Calif. Republican state lawmakers say the liberal policies pushed by their colleagues are making California prohibitively expensive; millions of people live in poverty and inequality is stark. State Sen. Grove said California has become a leader on the wrong things, like homelessness and the cost of gasoline. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Decisions on coronavirus policy should not be made 'at the expense of transparency,' Grove says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s State Senator and Senate Republican leader Shannon Grove has sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking for the data and logic that informed Newsom’s decision Wednesday to order some county’s indoor businesses to close. Kern County along with 18 other counties were under the new guidelines.

In the letter dated July 1, Grove says the closure of those businesses — including dine-in restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, zoos and museums — will cause economic harm on local economies and workers.

“Your decisions in response to the changing COVID-19 landscape will have a significant impact on the lives and professions of millions of Californians,” Grove says in the letter. “The public expects these policies to be made thoughtfully and reasonably.”

Grove requested the governor to provide the information used to make the decision. “You have wide-ranging authority during a state of emergency but it should not come at the expense of transparency,” she wrote.

At a briefing Wednesday afternoon, Newsom said, “California is seeing the virus spreading at alarming rates in many parts of the state, and we are taking immediate action to slow the spread of the virus in those areas.”

State health officials said there have been spikes in coronavirus hospitalizations and intensive care unit patients over the past couple weeks.

“We bent the curve in the state of California once, and we will bend the curve again. But we’re going to have to be tougher, and that’s why we are taking this action today.”