State Sen. Grove, Assemblymember Fong urge Newsom to include churches in state’s Stage 2 for reopening

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — State Sen. Shannon Grove and Assemblymember Vince Fong are two of several lawmakers asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to include churches as part of the state’s “Stage 2” for reopening the state from coronavirus-related closures.

California is set to allow some businesses to reopen Friday under Stage 2. Businesses like clothing stores, florists, bookstores can reopen with limitations. Churches, shopping malls and fully seated restaurants are not included.

In a letter dated Wednesday, Sen. Grove, along with 18 other Republican lawmakers, say churches should be included in reopening because they can offer support in alleviating suffering brought on by isolation from the stay-at-home order issued in mid-March.

“During this time when people are mourning lost loved ones and struggling in their everyday lives, it is more important than ever that houses of worship be open for millions of Californians to seek hope, encouragement, support, and healing,” Grove said in a statement Wednesday.

Grove says churches should be included in Friday’s reopening plans since churches could still be weeks or months away from reopening under the state’s “Stage 3” plan.