State releases new Halloween guidelines urging residents to avoid traditional trick-or-treating, parties

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – The state released new guidelines today for Halloween and Dia de los Muertos celebrations amid COVID-19.

The guidance strongly discourages traditional trick-or-treating and parties. The California Department of Public Health instead urges families to plan safer alternatives, such as candy scavenger hunts at home, a scary movie night, online activities and car-based tours of Halloween displays.

As for Día de los Muertos, a Mexican tradition honoring the deceased, the state said families are encouraged to place traditional indoor alters outside so others can view them from a safe distance, create virtual altars online and keep cemetery visits short and limited to people within the same household.

“COVID-19 continues to pose a severe risk and requires all Californians to follow necessary precautions to keep themselves and their communities safe,” said acting state Public Health Officer Dr. Erica Pan. “As a parent, I know the difficulty of explaining the need to modify annual traditions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that’s why the Department of Public Health is highlighting low-risk ways families can celebrate these holidays.”