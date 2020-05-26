State releases guidelines for houses of worship to reopen

Governor Gavin Newsom originally put places of worship in Phase 3, not allowing them to open for another few weeks. Then a surprise declaration from President Trump, calling churches essential, sped up this process.

So on Monday, the California Department of Public Health released guidelines for houses of worship to reopen.

While this technically means churches can start in-person services immediately, the state’s criteria will take some time to meet.

First, attendance must be limited 25 percent capacity, for a maximum of 100 people.

“This will be very difficult for the mega-churches in Kern County. I think a solution is going to be multiple services,” said Randy Bennett, who oversees 55 local baptist churches.

As the director of Missions for the Kern County Southern Baptist Association, Bennett added, “One church I work with is actually divided through the alphabet. So if you are A-E, you come to the 8 o’clock service, if you’re F-I, you come to the 9 o’clock service.”

Other guidelines require seating to be at least six feet apart. Everyone is encouraged to wear masks, and everyone should get their temperature taken before coming in.

“Our issue with the masks or thermometers is the issue of policing. How do you make people do this? They really have to police themselves,” Bennett said.

The guidelines also state items should not be shared like bibles, prayer rugs, or food. Items used frequently, like pews and microphones, should be disinfected between uses.

Rabbi Jonathan Klein at Temple Beth El related these guidelines to a pillar of Jewish teaching: “Pekuach Nefesh, which means saving a life is the most important thing. So if there’s a real danger, we are duty-bound to break our own rules in order to save lives.”

The state also offered some alternative suggestions, like doing services outside or still offering online worship as an option.

They also recommend shortening services to minimize time spent together, and for the time being, not singing or reciting in groups.

“We have traditions that are considered higher risk. We sing, we hold hands, we are very interactive with each other,” Rabbi Klein said.

Locally, there has been discussion of phasing in ministries, beginning with Sunday worship, then slowly allowing choirs and children’s groups to resume.

There has also been talk of phasing in congregations, allowing younger, healthier people to return first.

“A person that is older with health issues, even if the services are available, they really shouldn’t go yet. They need to wait,” Bennett said.

Ultimately, it comes down to when churches will have the supplies to reopen.

“Some will start Sunday because they are actually ready. They have the cleaning supplies,” Bennett said. “But others are simply going to have to wait. No one has thermometers, and you don’t want the kind you stick under your tongue. I think it will take weeks and weeks to get these supplies.”