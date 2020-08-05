State public health’s tech issue affecting local COVID-19 reporting count

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Public Health is experiencing a technical issue with the department’s electronic disease reporting system, which is affecting local reporting on COVID-19 in Kern County. The California Reportable Disease Information Exchange (CalREDIE) is experiencing delays. According to the Kern County Department of Public Health Services, the electronic laboratory reporting is not being submitted to CalREDIE’s system in real-time, so the state has not completely reported all of Kern County’s COVID-19 cases.

“It remains critical that residents continue to practice healthy habits that include physical distancing, hand-washing and wearing face coverings when in public,” says Matt Constantine, Director of Kern County Public Health Services Department. “We must use all the preventative measures available to combat this disease.”

According to Kern Public Health, the CDPH informed public health departments of the technical issues in an e-mail on Friday. Yesterday, the state said they are committed to resolving the issue as quickly as possible and has “urgently escalated this issue to leadership.”

The delay impacts how public health workers can identify cases for investigation, contact tracing and, ultimately, controlling the disease. According to CDPH, The county’s testing positivity rate and case rate is also impacted by the delay.

Kern Public Health said, “hospitalization and death rates are not impacted as they are reported directly to the county through different systems.”

A total of 152 COVID-19 patients have died in Kern County and roughly 258 COVID-19 patients are currently being cared for in Kern County hospitals. Approximately 21,443 residents have tested positive for the virus in Kern County. To see the full data, check out the KCPH dashboard.

“We’re hopeful this technical issue will be resolved quickly so we can continue our fight to protect our county residents,” Constantine said.

Residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 are encouraged to visit the Kern County Public Health Services website for resources.