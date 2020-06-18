State now requiring residents use face coverings at all times when out in public

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 06: People board a bus wearing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 6, 2020 in south Los Angeles, California. Nearly 11,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health today released updated guidance that requires residents to wear face coverings when outside of their residence.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said this action is being taken because state officials are seeing too many people going out with their faces uncovered, which is threatening the progress the state has made in fighting the disease.

“California’s strategy to restart the economy and get people back to work will only be successful if people act safely and follow health recommendations,” he said. “That means wearing a face covering, washing your hands and practicing physical distancing.”

Today’s guidance mandates the use of cloth face coverings when:

Inside of, or in line to enter, any indoor public space.

Obtaining services from the healthcare sector in settings including, but not limited to, a hospital, pharmacy, medical clinic, laboratory, physician or dental office, veterinary clinic, or blood bank.

Waiting for or riding on public transportation or paratransit or while in a taxi, private car service, or ride-sharing vehicle.

Engaged in work, whether at the workplace or performing work off-site, when interacting with a member of the public or working in a space visited by the public.

Driving or operating any public transportation or paratransit vehicle, taxi, or private car service or ride-sharing vehicle when passengers are present. When no passengers are present, face coverings are strongly recommended.

While outdoors in public spaces when maintaining a physical distance of six feet from people who are not members of the same household or residence is not feasible.

The following individuals are exempt from wearing a face covering:

Children aged two and under

People with a medical, mental health, or developmental disability that prevents wearing a face covering

People who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication

People for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines

People who are obtaining a service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service

People who are seated at a restaurant or other establishment that offers food or beverage service, while they are eating or drinking, provided that they are able to maintain a distance of at least six feet away from people who are not members of the same household or residence

People who are engaged in outdoor work or recreation such as swimming, walking, hiking, bicycling, or running, when alone or with household members, and when they are able to maintain a distance of at least six feet from others