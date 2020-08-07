National Guard to provide staffing support for Mercy and Memorial hospitals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California National Guard will provide extra staffing to Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial hospitals as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the county.

Dignity Health said a group of nurses and certified nursing assistants arrived Friday.

“This is much needed support for our hospitals’ clinical staff as we continue to see an influx of sicker patients in need of specialized, critical care in our community,” Terri Church, division chief nurse executive for Dignity Health Central California, said in a release.

The additional staff will help in the hospitals’ emergency rooms and telemetry and COVID-19 units, where the majority of coronavirus patients are being treated, the release said.