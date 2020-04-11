State leaders show downward trend lines of COVID-19 across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Some positive news from state leaders today showing downward trend lines of COVID-19 across California.

How soon will the state return to normal? It might be sooner than officials projected.

County by county — State Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly showing the declining trend lines and steady hospitalization rates of COVID-19 across California.

“This is a point of pride for Californians that we’ve done so well with social distancing,” Dr. Ghaly said.

Ghaly said Friday California may be hitting its hospitalization peak now as opposed to what was projected to hit in mid-May.

“We may continuing on this trend instead of going on a higher sloped line that we have been planning around,” he said.

Governor Newsom applauding Californians for staying home and physical distancing but urging the state to continue its effort, even with temptations like easter Sunday this weekend.

“The future happens inside of us,” Newsom said. “It’s decisions, not conditions that will determine the fate and future of this modeling.”

Despite the positive outlook, work still continues across the state to increase hospital bed capacity across California and to bring more personal protective equipment into the state.

When exactly California will return to normal, Governor Newsom had this to say:

“We have detailed strategies that we’re working on that we’re very close to making public,” he said “Know we are as eager to provide that information as you are to receive it.”

State leaders say they’ll likely keep up physical distancing orders for at least a few more weeks so hospitalization rates go further down.