State launching new app that notifies residents when they’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The state is launching a new app that will notify Californians when they’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

The CA Notify app, which is now available for free to all California residents through Apple and Google platforms on Thursday, is opt-in and completely voluntary, Gov. Newsom said in a briefing this morning. Newsom said the app will protect users’ privacy and will not track your location.

The app was piloted in September at University of California San Diego and UC San Francisco and expanded to other campuses in November, according to the state.

“Throughout this pandemic we have tapped California’s talent pool to fight this virus and that includes working with tech innovators like Apple and Google,” Newsom said. “CA Notify will help slow the spread by alerting those who opt in to receive an alert if they’ve come into contact with someone who has tested positive. The process is private, anonymous and secure, and is one of the many tools in the state’s data-driven approach to help reduce the spread.”

CA Notify uses Bluetooth technology to exchange random codes between phones without revealing the user’s identity or location, according to the state. If a user tests positive for COVID-19, they will receive a verification code from the Department of Public Health to plug into the app, if they choose.

Other CA Notify users who have been within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more of the COVID-19 positive individual will get an anonymous notification of possible exposure.

“When combined with other actions like wearing masks and physical distancing, CA Notify can help curb the transmission of COVID-19,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. “Every day that is saved in alerting others of a possible exposure, is a day that a possibly infectious person can begin self-quarantine and reduce the spread. This technology is another way for Californians to take proactive steps to keep themselves, their loved ones and their communities safe.”

Residents can enable CA Notify in their iPhone settings or on Android phones by downloading the app from the Google Play Store. For more information about the app, visit canotify.ca.gov.