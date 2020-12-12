Coronavirus
State: ICU capacity now at 0% in San Joaquin Valley

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Intensive Care Unit capacity in the San Joaquin Valley region has dropped to 0 percent as of today, according to new data from the California Department of Public Health.

The Kern County Public Health Department said that its current state-adjusted ICU capacity is also at 0 percent. The unadjusted ICU capacity rate is 7.9 percent.

The San Joaquin Valley region must have an ICU capacity of 15 percent or better in order to exit the state’s stay-at-home order. The soonest the region could exit would be Dec. 28.

