State health guidelines now allow for slightly larger private outdoor gatherings amid coronavirus pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — State health officials updated guidelines for private gatherings among family and friends now allowing for no more than members of three households to gather outdoors.

The state defines these gatherings as “social situations that bring together people from different households at the same time in a single space or place.”

The California Department of Public Health issued the new guidelines Friday. Officials stress keeping gatherings limited to familiar groups and holding them outdoors, while wearing masks or face coverings reduce the chance of transmission of COVID-19.

The state issued seven guidelines outlining requirements for hosting a gathering. Officials remind residents that “the smaller the number of people, the safer.” They urge to keep the households you gather with stable. “By spending time with the same people, risk of transmission is reduced,” the guidelines state. Gatherings should be two hours or less.

Gatherings are also being required to be held outdoors as those are safer than indoor ones. The guidelines also urge physical distancing and frequent hand washing at all gatherings. At least 6 feet physical distance is required for people not in the same household.

If serving food at a gathering, health officials encourage using single-serve disposable containers and self-served food from serving dishes, bowls, or trays should not be used.

If you are feeling sick or in a high-risk group, you should avoid gatherings and stay at home.

You can read the full list of guidelines at this website.