State Department to tell Americans not to travel abroad

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 17, 2020 file photo, an airbus A 350 from Thai airways lands at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun sets. Travel insurance can be a good investment if you have medical issues or you’re traveling to a volatile region, experts say. But it has its limits, as many travelers whose plans are affected by coronavirus have found out. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

The State Department is expected to raise its global travel advisory to the Level 4, the highest possible, warning Americans against traveling abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic, two U.S. officials with knowledge told NBC News.

The guidance comes as Americans traveling in countries abroad struggle to make their way home amid widespread border closures and nationwide quarantines as countries scramble to contain the outbreak.

The decision comes less than a week after State Department raised its global travel advisory to level 3, telling Americans to reconsider travel.

The State Department has not yet responded to NBC News request for comment.