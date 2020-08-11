State database glitch fixed; county reports 857 new cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Department reported 857 new Covid cases Monday as the state announced a fix in a database glitch.

The state announced 7,751 new cases and 66 more deaths Tuesday, but days earlier, CalREDIE, the state Covid database, faced glitches.

In essence, the database records Covid lab results from across California and sends those results to each county public health department. The state announced the glitch held up roughly 300,000 covid cases, including at least 1,200 for Kern County.

“They believe the majority of the issues have been fixed. So that’s good news,” said Matt Constantine, Kern County Public Health director. Glitch or no glitch, constantine said backlogs still are entirely possible.

“The problem is there still is delay with the labs, although it’s not as bad. We were seeing some as long as 19 days old, but now it’s two weeks.”

Constantine noted public health employees are working around the clock to process the results.