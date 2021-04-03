State data shows more than 300K COVID-19 vaccine doses given in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — State health data shows Kern County has distributed over 300,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine with thousands being given each day.

On Friday, Kern County administered a high mark of 8,767 shots. That follows the previous day that saw 8,034 vaccine shots given.

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the mass vaccination site at CSU Bakersfield on Friday where Newsom praised CSUB’s and Kaiser Permanente, Adventist Health and Dignity Health for their work in operating the vaccination site.

Newsom called it “one of the finest vaccination sites” he has seen during various visits to vaccination centers throughout the state. So far, the state has administered 19.3 million vaccine shots, state data showed.

As of Saturday, Kern County remained in the red tier with substantial rate of COVID-19 transmission.

Many counties across the state — including Los Angeles and Orange counties — have gone into the orange tier which allows more indoor businesses to open with modifications.

Meanwhile, more people are now eligible to receive the vaccine. You can sign up to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy, or a state operated mass vaccination site. You can sign up at myturn.ca.gov for an appointment.