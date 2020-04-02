State confirms North Kern State Prison inmate tests positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate at North Kern State Prison in Delano has tested positive for COVID-19, according to data released by state corrections officials.

To date, a total of eight California inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

Six of the inmates were housed in the California State Prison in Lancaster, one of the inmates is in a facility in Chino.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation data does not identify or show when the inmate at North Kern State Prison was confirmed to be diagnosed with the disease.

CDCR says 25 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, including two at Wasco State Prison.