Starbucks employee tests positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An employee at a local Starbucks location recently tested positive for COVID-19.

A Starbucks representative confirmed an employee at the Starbucks store located at 1200 Chester Ave. recently tested positive for the virus. The Starbucks location remains open because the employee had not been at work several days prior to experiencing any symptoms. The person has also not worked since testing positive.

The company says they are committed to caring for the health and well-being of their employees and customers. They continue to meet cleaning and sanitizing protocols put in place by public health.