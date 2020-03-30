Standard School District confirms person in ‘school community’ tested positive today for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Standard School District has confirmed that a “member of the school community” tested positive today for COVID-19.

The district made the announcement in a statement released today. The district provided no additional information on the person who tested positive, such as whether they are an employee or what school is involved. The individual has been asked to self-quarantine, according to the district.

“We are working in close coordination with local public health agencies on this matter,” the district said. “Standard School District will be following health department protocols and procedures on the next steps, including an investigation and assessment of the risk of the spread of infection.”