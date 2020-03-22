‘Spread Hope Not Germs”: Adventist Health cancer center gets uplifting chalk art

Artist Jen Williams adds an uplifting image in chalk to the front of the Adventist Health cancer center March 22.

All over Kern County and the U.S., people are drawing messages of hope and encouragement on their sidewalk and driveways, and many are posting photos and videos of their chalk art on social media as the world continues its battle against the virulent COVID-19 virus.

They were even getting into the act Sunday at the Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center, where local artist Jennifer Williams-Cordova got up close and personal with the concrete and drew a colorful messages of positivity.

The AIS Cancer Center hired her to draw a sidewalk chalk mural at the entrance to the cancer center, reading “Spread Hope Not Germs.”

The message is intended, in part, to encourage people to stay home and observe safe social distancing from others, according to Adventist Health spokeswoman Megan Simpson.