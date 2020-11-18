Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
Special COVID-19 permits available for churches, gyms and youth sports

by: Norma Hernandez

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield and the Recreation and Parks Department has create two special permits to help businesses and other indoor facilities operate outdoors while still following the guidelines ordered by Gov. Newsom.

The COVID-19 Special Use Permit (COVID-19 SUP) allows churches, gyms and youth sport associations to operate activities at parks.

The City has also created a process for business owners to apply for the COVID-19 Special Event (COVID-19 SEP). The permit allows businesses to temporarily close private parking lots or public streets and sidewalks in Downtown Bakersfield to allow businesses to set up outdoor dining and retail vending areas.

The permits will be available throughout the city’s local emergency declaration and there are no fees to receive the permit.

Businesses can apply for the COVID-19 SEP permit by clicking here.

Churches, gyms, and youth sports organizations can apply for the COVID-19 SUP permit by clicking here.

