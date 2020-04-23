Coronavirus
Southwest Bakersfield Starbucks closes after employee diagnosed with COVID-19

A Starbucks coffee cup is seen inside a Starbucks Coffee shop in Washington, D.C. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Southwest Bakersfield Starbucks has temporarily closed after one of its employees was diagnosed with the new coronavirus late last week.

A spokesperson for Starbucks said the employee at the Starbucks at Stockdale Highway and Allen Road was diagnosed with COVID-19 but was asymptomatic and is self-isolating at home.

Starbucks says once the company learned about the diagnosis, they closed the store and began a deep clean of the location. Other employees who were in contact with the employee with COVID-19 are also under a recommended 14-day self isolation, the spokesperson said.

The store plans to reopen on April 24.

The spokesperson also said all Starbucks employees have begun to wear non-medical face coverings during work shifts since April 7 and the company will “monitor and adapt” on opening stores with modified formats like drive-thrus and entryway handoff only stores.

