‘Something has gone terribly wrong,’ Kern officials say as dozens die from coronavirus in nursing homes

Like a predator, coronavirus preys on our local nursing facilities. The deadly virus waits for the opportune moment to move in and victimize our county’s most vulnerable. The grim reality in Kern County is lives have been stolen by this virus and more are on the line.

For the 19 local Skilled Nursing Facilities, 17 have seen the impact of coronavirus. In total, 58 loved ones have succumbed to the complications of COVID-19. The numbers could have been much worse, if it weren’t for county officials who stepped in at the eleventh-hour of an already horrible situation.

“Something has gone terribly wrong,” said Georgianna Armstrong, emergency services manager for the Kern County Fire Department.

Skilled Nursing Facilities are managed by California health officials. Kern health officials became aware of the problem and acted to stop the spread. County supervisors hired a consultant and appointed other local officials to stop potential outbreaks and save lives.

Local Skilled Nursing Facilities have contributed to 904 cases in Kern County — 406 healthcare workers and 498 residents. That accounts for 45% of all nursing home residents and 26% of staff.

Kern County has nearly 30,000 cases of cocornavirus. Only 3% are from nursing home residents and staff but 20% of the county’s deaths are from these homes.