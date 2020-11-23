Some Kern County residents, businesses push back on governor’s latest coronavirus curfew

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coronavirus cases are on the rise throughout California and a curfew enacted this week is Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent attempt to curb the spread of the virus. Some residents and local businesses in Kern County are pushing back.

Saturday night at 10 p.m. marked the beginning of Gov. Newsom’s curfew. A group of protesters had gathered across the street from the Kern County Museum. They say the curfew is pointless.

“It doesnt work it has no value and no bearing on life itself its not going to stop the coronavirus by us not being here at 10 o’clock at night,” protester Kyle Brown said.

Protesters weren’t the only challenging state orders. Restaurants like Wiki’s Wine Bar allowed customers to come in after 10 p.m., and Maggie’s Sunrise Cafe is stil allowing indoor dining. Aside from those exceptions, many restaurants followed the state order and closed their doors.

“We’re shutting down the restaurant at 10 o’clock,” Pyrenees Cafe owner Rod Crawford said. “As soon as everybody’s done eating, everyone’s going to have to leave.”

Crawfored says he doesn’t agree with the curfew, but he’ll enforce it so his restaurant doesn’t get shut down.

“I tried to fight it in the very beginning, I did,” he said. “I didn’t believe everything that was going on. i had to change my mind, i had to change my way of thinking.”

The state order applies to applies to all counties in the purple tier — those at high risk of spreading the coronavirus. It says people can only leave their homes after 10 p.m. to go to grocery stores, perform essential work or even pick up food.

Law enforcement has no plans to crack down on private gatherings.

The curfew will remain in effect until Dec. 21 and Kern County Public Health officials say staying home could save lives.