Some California counties advance through Stage Two of Stay-At-Home Order

The Coronavirus continues to spread in California, although the epicenter has changed.

In early March, several counties in the Bay Area reported significant spikes in coronavirus. Many counties issued stay-at-home orders before the state.

The epicenter quickly moved south. Now, Los Angeles County, a county with more than ten million people, has nearly half of the total cases and more than half of the state’s deaths.

Other counties in the south have seen spikes. Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties are just a few reporting a significant amount of cases and deaths.

Meantime, in northern parts of the state, eleven counties have moved forward with re-opening. The counties, mainly northwest of Sacramento, have met the criteria set forth by the governor’s administration, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Kern County has met all criteria except two. Our county should not exceed 90 cases or see any deaths for two weeks before advancing faster than the state’s guidelines. Kern has had more than 350 cases and 13 deaths in two weeks.