BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some local hospitals are being pushed to capacity by the number of coronavirus patients coming in.

Kern Public Health Director Matt Constantine said local hospitals are inundated with ICU patients, and Bakersfield, Kern Medical, Mercy Downtown and Mercy Southwest are all at or exceeding their licensed ICU bed capacity.

“In some facilities they have found ways to have additional ICU beds, Constantine said. “Staffing remains an issue.”