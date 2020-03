BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Southern California Gas Company announced on Friday that it will not turn off natural gas to customers due to nonpayment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On behalf of everyone at SoCalGas, it is our honor to serve Southern and Central California every day, but especially at a time like this,” Chief Operating Officer Jimmie Cho said in a release.

Customers in need of assistance from SoCalGas are asked to call 1-800-427-2200.