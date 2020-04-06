SoCalGas launches program letting customers know of bill assistance program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Southern California Gas Co. on Monday launched a campaign for those financially impacted due to COVID-19 or other reasons to spread awareness of the company’s assistance program that could save customers 20 percent on their natural gas bills.

During the next several weeks, SoCalGas will run social media and television ads promoting the “SoCalGas CAREs” campaign.

“SoCalGas is committed to assisting the communities we serve during this challenging period,” Jeff

Walker, vice president of customer solutions at SoCalGas, said in a news release. “We recognize that many families are facing unexpected hardships such as job and income loss right now and we want to remind them that SoCalGas’ assistance programs like CARE can help.”

Customers who have become recently unemployed or who are currently facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic or for other reasons are encouraged to visit socalgas.com/care and complete the online application to find out if they qualify.