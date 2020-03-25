SoCalGas donating $50K to Community Action Partnership of Kern to help residents affected by COVID-19

The Southern California Gas Company today announced it will donate $50,000 to the Community Action Partnership of Kern to assist Kern County residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said the gift is part of SoCalGas’ $1 million donation to nonprofit organizations throughout its twelve-county service area to support the region’s workforce, feed the hungry, and provide bill assistance to customers most affected by the coronavirus crisis.

“For more than 150 years, SoCalGas has supported the communities in which our customers and employees live and work. This grant to Community Action Partnership to help those in need in Kern County at this unprecedented time is just one example of how we do this,” said Rob Duchow, public affairs manager at SoCalGas. “Now more than ever, we truly are glad to be of service.”

CAPK has been serving Kern County for 50 years and is one of the largest nonprofits in the area. The donation will help fund CAPK’s fourteen direct-service programs that help alleviate poverty and help residents become self-sufficient.

“(CAPK) is deeply thankful for this $50,000 grant from SoCalGas,” said CEO Jeremy Tobias. “The grant will provide critical support to CAPK and the CAPK Food Bank as we mobilize all our resources to meet the community’s increased need for food and basic assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.”