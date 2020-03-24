SoCalGas branch payment offices, some authorized payment locations now closed to the public

The Southern California Gas Company’s branch payment offices are now closed to the public.

The utility said the offices were closed on Monday. Some authorized payment locations may also close or provide intermittent service. However, customers have other ways to pay their bills, such as dropping off a payment at depository boxes at existing branch offices or any authorized payment locations.

Customers can also pay bills online, by phone or by mail, SoCalGas said.

The utility said it is suspending service disconnections for all customers and late payment fees for small business customers until further notice.

“We are committed to helping customers experiencing hardships, including from COVID-19,” the company said. “Rest assured, your natural gas service will still be there for you. We are committed to providing safe and reliable natural gas service to our customers.”

Customer service representatives continue to be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to answer questions, help select a payment option, or determine if a service needs our attention right away.

For now, appliance check-ups and non-essential service calls are being suspended. SoCalGas said it is still making essential and emergency service appointments, including reports of suspected natural gas leaks, carbon monoxide checks, gas meter turn-ons and more.

For more information, call SoCalGas at 1-800-427-2200 or visit SoCalGas.com.