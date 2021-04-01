Six Flags Magic Mountain reopens with enhanced coronavirus safety measures

VALENCIA, Calif. (KGET) — On Thursday, for the first time in more than a year, Six Flags Magic Mountain is allowing guests inside.

The theme park’s operations manager, Josue Lupercio, told 17 News’s Ilyana Capellan the park is doing a lot to maintain safety for guests and team members amid the coronavirus pandemic. Reservations are now required for anyone to enter the park, which will help prevent overcrowding.

Additionally, there will be temperature screenings where anyone with a temperature above 100.4 will be flagged “red” and will go to a secondary screening area with the park’s EMTs. Guests need to practice physical distancing and face masks are required at all times — even on the rides.

Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the park.

Today and Friday the park is open to season pass members only from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. It reopens to the general public Saturday.

Tickets can be reserved at sixflags.com.