Six cases of B117 COVID-19 variant reported in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Six cases of the B117 COVID-19 variant have been detected in Kern County as of Wednesday, according to public health officials.

The Kern County Public Health Services Department has added a new section to its COVID-19 dashboard showing the current cases of variants in the county. So far, only cases of the UK variant have been reported. Statewide, there are 980 cases of the B117 variant as of Wednesday.

According to the state Department of Public Health, the variant is associated with an approximately 50 percent increased transmission and are likely associated with increased disease severity and risk of death.

However, it appears to have minimal impact on the effectiveness of treatments with antibodies.