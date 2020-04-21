Sister duo starts business to help with mask shortage

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Everywhere you look, masks.

Health officials are advising the use of mask as a tool to help stop the spread of Coronavirus.

But, with those recommendations, now has lead to a mask shortage.

Two sisters put their heads together to figure out a way to give back to those most vulnerable.

In the matter of weeks, the sisters put together a business producing cloth masks and already sold thousands of them nationwide.

Through SistersPPE, every mask sold gives them a chance to give back to the community.

You can purchase the masks at sistersppe.com. There is also a discount code for 20% off if you use the code KGET20.