Sikh Riders of America, RiverLakes church work to make face shields for first responders

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Motorcycling Sikh activists are lending a hand to first responders to provide critical protective gear for them.

The non-profit Sikh Riders of America rolled out to make full face shields.

The riders say they want them to be used by firefighters, nurses, doctors and law enforcement.

The riders and the Sikh Temple and RiverLakes Community Church worked to get it done.

President Gurinder Singh Basra says pandemic needs to be fought as a community.

“We can make face masks, we can make face sheilds, we can make face suits, instead of sitting at home we can make sure our entire community is protected because if the frontliners are protected then we’re all protected,” Basra said.

Basra says they made 1,200 shields Thursday.

The pastor of the RiverLakes church is working to being in more material to be used to create more.

He says congregations will work on them at the temple or even from home.