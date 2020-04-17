Sikh Riders of America donate thousands of face shields to first responders

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Once again, the Sikh Riders of America stepped up to help people on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The non profit handed out thousands of face shields on Friday to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the Kern County Fire Department.

The group donated 1,100 shields to the sheriff’s office. “If they’re safe, then we’re safe. They still have to go to the crime calls. They still have 911 calls. They have families so we want to make sure they go home safe. And that’s why we brought them and we will bring more, ” said Gurinder Singh Basra, the President of the Sikh Riders of America.

“We brought them [face shields] to the fire department because they respond to all the 911 calls. So I wanted to make sure they are safe and they have everything they need to stay safe from the Covid-19,” said Basra.

The Sikh Riders of America also delivered hundreds of face shields to the Rosewood retirement communities and other small assisted living facilities.

If you’re part of an organization that needs personal protective equipment, please call Gurinder Singh Basra at 661-873-5181 or email sikhridersofamerica@yahoo.com