Sikh Riders of America donate protective gear to LAPD call center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield chapter of the Sikh Riders of America came together again to help front line workers stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A friend of the organization made a request after seeing the non-profit donate to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the Kern County Fire Department.

The group made 1,000 face shields and bought 500 N-95 face masks and drove them to the Los Angeles Police Department’s 911 call center in West Hills Friday morning.

President Gurinder Singh Basra said they want to help the staff at the call center.

“I want to make sure they’re all protected so we’re taking more than what they need, we’re a little under on the face masks but that’s what we can get today so that’s what we’re taking them,” said Basra.

