Sign companies booming amid the pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- You may have seen some of these signs around town, maybe in your neighbors yard, in front of your child’s school or at the hospital. They all share the same purpose; honoring milestones during these difficult times.

This is a way for those to know they are not alone in whatever you’re celebrating.

Card My Yard has made it their mission for you to skip the card and stake your yard.

During the pandemic they have seen a skyrocket in sales.

Thursday evening, a local group of graduates received a sweet surprise.

It was all for the 8th grade class at Actis Junior High. What would have been their graduation day turned into something so much more.

Hundreds of lives have been impacted during this time and with the help of companies like Card My Yard, birthdays, graduations, baby showers, anniversaries, and any other celebrations are getting the proper praise they deserve.

All through a sign in the yard.