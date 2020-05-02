Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Sheriff Youngblood says 8 of 20 employees diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said eight of 20 employees at the department who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and have returned to work.

Sheriff Youngblood provided the update in video message on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Youungblood said the 12 other employees are recovering and have not returned to work.

Eleven inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and three of them are still recovering.

Youngblood also addressed Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state’s continued stay-at-home orders. He said he believes as long as CDC guidelines are in place, businesses should be allowed to open back up.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News