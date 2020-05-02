Sheriff Youngblood says 8 of 20 employees diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said eight of 20 employees at the department who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and have returned to work.

Sheriff Youngblood provided the update in video message on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Youungblood said the 12 other employees are recovering and have not returned to work.

Eleven inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and three of them are still recovering.

Youngblood also addressed Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state’s continued stay-at-home orders. He said he believes as long as CDC guidelines are in place, businesses should be allowed to open back up.