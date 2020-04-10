Sheriff says 11 deputies, 5 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood on Friday said 11 deputies and five inmates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began last month.

One of those deputies has been through the 14-day quarantine process and returned to duty after no longer showing symptoms. The other 10 remain self-quarantined.

Youngblood said the number of inmates who have contracted the virus is smaller than he expected.

“I think we’re looking good,” he said. “I think we’re seeing light at the end of the tunnel.”

The sheriff said he’s been on two conference calls this week with President Donald Trump, who in the first call thanked law enforcement for the work they’re doing while under a tremendous amount of pressure.

In the second call, Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and First Lady Melania Trump were present for a discussion on potential mental health and suicide issues as people continue to self-isolate.

It’s important to pay attention to that as the pandemic continues, Youngblood said.

“I think that we are really moving in the right direction,” he said, adding that it’s important to continue to maintain social distancing and to frequently wash hands to fight against the spread of the virus.