Breaking News
Excessive Heat Warning Until 7pm Thursday for All Valley Locations
Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Several local school districts set Aug. 12 start date for new year

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bakersfield City School District cancels summer school classes over budget concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several local school districts are beginning to set start dates for the new school year this fall.

The Kern High School District and Panama-Buena Vista Union School District have confirmed they both expect classes to resume on Aug. 12. The Bakersfield City School District said it is also looking at an Aug. 12 start date but that it has not been made final yet.

One of the smaller Bakersfield school districts, Greenfield School District, will also start classes on Aug. 12, according to the 2020-21 academic calendar. The Rosedale Union School District and the Norris School District have set their start dates for the following day, Aug. 13.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News