Several local school districts set Aug. 12 start date for new year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several local school districts are beginning to set start dates for the new school year this fall.

The Kern High School District and Panama-Buena Vista Union School District have confirmed they both expect classes to resume on Aug. 12. The Bakersfield City School District said it is also looking at an Aug. 12 start date but that it has not been made final yet.

One of the smaller Bakersfield school districts, Greenfield School District, will also start classes on Aug. 12, according to the 2020-21 academic calendar. The Rosedale Union School District and the Norris School District have set their start dates for the following day, Aug. 13.