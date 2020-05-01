Coronavirus
Several local officials join state Sen. Shannon Grove in asking for flexibility in stay-at-home order

Shannon Grove

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five city and county officials joined state Sen. Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) in a letter asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to modify the stay-at-home order to allow flexibility for local governments to reopen their economies if they find it safe to do so.

“A strategy that works for cities in Kern County won’t be ideal for Los Angeles or San Francisco, Grove said. “Local government should have the flexibility and discretion to navigate reopening stages in a timeline that works best for their communities.”

Those who signed the letter include Taft Mayor Dave Noerr and Kern County Supervisors Mick Gleason, Zack Scrivner, Mike Maggard and David Couch.

