Several employees at Fred L. Thompson Junior High School test positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials with the Panama Buena Vista School District have reported an outbreak of COVID-19.

On Friday, Superintendent of Educational Services Jennifer Irvin confirmed that several employees have tested positive this week at Thompson Junior High School.

The employees may have been in contact with students and their families. Irvin says they have sent out calls and letters to anyone who may have been exposed with instructions to quarantine. The district’s health safety and risk management team is contact tracing.

