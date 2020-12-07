Seven months after near-death experience, Dr. Ratty is (mostly) well, working and grateful

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s almost Christmas for Dr. Steve Ratty, a Bakersfield optometrist. No need to check his wish list, though: He already has his gift.

He’s not just vertical again — an achievement in and of itself — he’s back on the job, maintaining the ocular health of patients who were expressing concern about his health only a few months ago. Ratty, who is 66, nearly died from COVID-19 back in late March.

Ratty has for years carried around 200 healthy pounds on a lean 6-foot-1 frame. But when he checked out of the Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital in May, he was a frail, sagging 150 pounds and needed help to get around.

Now, he says, he’s 90 percent healthy.

And 100 percent grateful.

“I appreciate a lot of things,” he said. “And that’s what it really is. All these friends and stuff — I get emotional because I go over this (course of events in my mind) sometimes — because this could have been the end of me.”

His wife, Mary Ratty says the pandemic and its prescribed response — the wearing of masks, social distancing, and staying home as much as possible — is medically sound prevention, no matter what your preferred political party. Many insisted that the coronavirus was overblown, the precautions unnecessary and the whole ordeal merely intended to hurt President Trump politically.

Mary Ratty, who recovered from a less severe case of COVID-19 herself, said the pandemic is very real.

“Everybody reacts to it so differently and unfortunately, I’ve seen it divide so many people as well,” she said. “So many people thought it was political, which clearly it’s not, because the election is over and we are still in the middle of a pandemic. I try to steer clear of all of those judgmental conversations because we can all debate as much as we want about it, but the bottom line is caring and loving for your neighbors.

“Our family definitely was hit hard with it and so we have a different perspective than a lot of others. But, that being said, I just wish that we could get more united and really start worrying about each other and caring for each other,” she said.

Steve Ratty contracted the COVID-19 virus in March and by April was literally near death. Things got so dire a local news outlet actually called wife Mary to get comment on his passing. Which didn’t set well with her.

But that call — and persistent rumors of Steve’s death — just underscored for the Rattys how much they have to be grateful for.

“I looked pretty scary I guess,” Steve Ratty said, “but it’s amazing what the body can do after two months” of recovery.

Bottom line: People who think Ratty is taking anything for granted this Christmas need to have their eyes examined.