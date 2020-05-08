Seven coronavirus-related deaths reported at Kingston Healthcare Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Seven residents at Kingston Healthcare Center, the site of a huge outbreak of coronavirus cases, have died from complications of the virus, according to county officials.

That number marks nearly half the county’s total death toll from COVID-19.

County administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said at least 86 people — including staff — have tested positive at the facility. Last Friday, 17 News’ Alex Fisher was the first to report the outbreak at Kingston.

The facility is regulated by the state, not Kern County, and the California Department of Public Health has sent dozens of health care workers to make up for a staffing shortage at Kingston.

Located at 329 Real Road, the facility has been cited 15 times by the state Department of Public Health since 2015. At least one current lawsuit against Kingston — unrelated to the coronavirus cases — alleges the facility is chronically understaffed.