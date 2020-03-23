Senator Romney ordered to self-quarantine after coming into contact with Kentucky Senator who tested positive for COVID-19

(KGET) President Trump has approved Gov. Gavin Newsom’s request of a “major disaster” declaration, a move that authorizes federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The declaration includes any and all individual programs to assist those affected by the outbreak and lessen the economic impacts of the crisis. The order provides additional assistance, including but not limited to, mass care and emergency assistance, crisis counseling, disaster case management, disaster unemployment assistance, disaster legal services and Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance.