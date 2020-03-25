Sen. Romney of Utah tests negative for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah says he has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Romney posted on Twitter, “Thankfully I’ve tested negative for COVID-19.”

Romney says guidance from his physician is consistent with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and requires him to remain in quarantine. He says the test “does not rule out the onset of symptoms during the 14-day period.”

Romney was the 2012 Republican presidential nominee. He was the only Senate Republican to vote against President Donald Trump at Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.