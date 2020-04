BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Free advice is being offered for business owners on how to take advantage of the federal stimulus bill.

From noon to 1 p.m. today, Kelly Bearden and guest Keith Brice, president and CEO of Mid State Development Corporation, will discuss the latest in funding options in the stimulus bill that includes more than $349 billion in funding for small businesses.

The talk will be on the Zoom app at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/1015861941061/WN_WhD4wLBIQO-TGiZ62Ipseg.