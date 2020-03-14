Second person tests positive for coronavirus in Tulare County

VISALIA, Calif. (KGET) — Tulare County health officials have announced a second person in the county has tested positive for COVID-19.

That person is in stable condition and self-isolating at home, according to the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency. The person traveled to the Bay Area before showing symptoms.

“We are hoping this patient recovers fully,” said Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County public health officer. “The safety and well-being of our community remains our top priority and our staff are working around the clock to ensure our community remains safe.”

The first person in Tulare County who tested positive for the coronavirus traveled to Southern California before experiencing symptoms, according to the agency. People who may have come in contact with that person are now under self-quarantine.

COVID-19 can transmitted from person to person through airborne droplets by coughing and sneezing, the agency said. It is highly contagious and characterized by mild cold-like symptoms or a more severe lung infection with a fever.

The agency recommends anyone who has traveled to at-risk areas or has a fever with lower respiratory symptoms and trouble breathing is asked to call their primary care physician.