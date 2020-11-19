Schools adjust reopening plans as Kern heads into purple tier

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Kern County is back in the more restrictive purple tier, and the rise in COVID-19 cases has caused some schools to adjust their reopening plans. But this new tier doesn’t require schools to shut down again.

“School’s that have reopened to some degree will be allowed to stay open,” said Robert Meszaros, Superintendent of Schools. “For school’s that have not yet reopened, now that we’re back in the purple tier, they will not be allowed to reopen until we get back to the red tier and stay there for two weeks.”

Even though the tier change doesn’t impact schools that have reopened – that doesn’t mean they’re not reconsidering.

“Each school has a very robust COVID-19 mitigation plans that includes all the strategies we’ve been talking about for months and months to ensure that the spread on campus is limited,” Meszaros said.

When Kern moved into the red tier – Bakersfield Christian High School reopened to most students. Hundreds returned to campus at the end of October – hopeful for in-person learning. Now that same campus is deserted. BCHS President John Buestow decided on Monday to revert back to online learning for the next couple of weeks. He says he hopes students can return on November 30th.

“We think that the best way to get ahead of this is to pause,” Buetow said. “We’re not closing we’re pausing.Hoping that reset kind of clears the campus of COVID per say.”

After only a few weeks of in-person learning – a handful of students got the corona virus. California schools are required to shut down after 5% of students test positive for COVID. BCHS was only slightly over 1%, but the school still wanted to put everything on pause.

“With this thanksgiving break coming up and putting our students and parents health first, it really seemed like a no brainer”

Kern has 47 school districts – each with its own reopening plan. Most are bringing students back in phases – starting with disabled and homeless student populations. The exact dates of rolling out each phase have changed over time depending on COVID numbers.