Save Mart, FoodMaxx and Lucky stores are setting aside time in the morning on Tuesdays and Thursdays for high-risk populations to shop.

The Save Mart Companies said Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-9 a.m. will be reserved for seniors, pregnant women, people with compromised immune systems and other vulnerable populations to shop at its stores.