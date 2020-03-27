Save Mart Companies in need of temporary workers at its stores, paying bonuses to employees

The Save Mart Companies announced today that it is in need of temporary workers for its companies and are paying employees weekly bonuses on top of hours worked.

The company said all frontline team members working in its Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky stores, as well as its warehouses and transportation, will receive a weekly bonus between $2.50 and $3.50 per hour based on actual hours worked.

While the bonus is available to new hires, the company said existing team members will have their bonus pay retroactive to the week of March 8.

Those interested can apply for a position online at https://bit.ly/2UpBo7p and can sort to find available jobs in each location.